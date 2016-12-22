PAF acts as front-line force to deal with challenges: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD Dec 22 (APP): Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Thursday said in all types of crisis, the PAF always acted as front-line force whether it was threat on our eastern border or counter terrorism operations.

Addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 47th Combat Commanders’ Course at Combat Commanders School (CCS), Sargodha he said, “It is our responsibility to safeguard the sovereignty of our motherland according to the best of our capabilities and I am sure that CCS has polished your professional skills and enhanced your tactical awareness to perform this sacred duty in a befitting manner.

Remember, the course has equipped you with requisite skills to make positive contributions to enhancing the combat potential of PAF. I urge you to make consistent efforts to groom younger fighter pilots and controllers through quality training.”

The air chief highlighted the importance of upcoming Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) and said it would not only complement the CCS in taking its capabilities to further heights but also help in mutually learning from each other’s experiences.

He awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Tariq Waheed while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Imran Khan.

The ceremony was attended by principal staff officers and field commanders of the PAF.