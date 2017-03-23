PAF Academy Risalpur named after Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy

Risalpur has been named after Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan, who was

the first Muslim Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force.

To celebrate the event in a befitting manner, a grand

ceremony was held at PAF Academy Risalpur where Air Marshal (R)

Asghar Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff,

Pakistan Air Force was also present in the ceremony, said a press

release issued here on Thursday.

Former Air Chiefs, war veterans and a large number of retired

and serving senior officers attended the ceremony.

The aviation cadets of PAF Academy presented a well

synchronized parade at showery night.

A short documentary encompassing the sparkling career of the

father of Air Force was also shown during the ceremony.

Later on, Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan unveiled the plaque of

PAF Academy Asghar Khan in a thunderous applause.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that Air Marshal

Asghar Khan was a man of high integrity and character who served the

nation with his visionary leadership and earnestly worked for the

upgradation and improvement of Pakistan Air Force.

He said that renaming of this prestigious institution after him

was a befitting tribute to legendary Asghar Khan, who was a

true son of soil.

The Air Chief added that Air Marshal Asghar Khan inculcated a

strong value system in the rank and file of Pakistan Air Force which

had been embraced by his successors with utmost dedication.

He further said that Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan would remain

an icon and enduring symbol of inspiration for the generations to

come.