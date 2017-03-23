PAF Academy Risalpur named after Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy
Risalpur has been named after Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan, who was
the first Muslim Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force.
To celebrate the event in a befitting manner, a grand
ceremony was held at PAF Academy Risalpur where Air Marshal (R)
Asghar Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony.
Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff,
Pakistan Air Force was also present in the ceremony, said a press
release issued here on Thursday.
Former Air Chiefs, war veterans and a large number of retired
and serving senior officers attended the ceremony.
The aviation cadets of PAF Academy presented a well
synchronized parade at showery night.
A short documentary encompassing the sparkling career of the
father of Air Force was also shown during the ceremony.
Later on, Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan unveiled the plaque of
PAF Academy Asghar Khan in a thunderous applause.
Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said that Air Marshal
Asghar Khan was a man of high integrity and character who served the
nation with his visionary leadership and earnestly worked for the
upgradation and improvement of Pakistan Air Force.
He said that renaming of this prestigious institution after him
was a befitting tribute to legendary Asghar Khan, who was a
true son of soil.
The Air Chief added that Air Marshal Asghar Khan inculcated a
strong value system in the rank and file of Pakistan Air Force which
had been embraced by his successors with utmost dedication.
He further said that Air Marshal (R) Asghar Khan would remain
an icon and enduring symbol of inspiration for the generations to
come.