PAF A wins Agha Memorial All Pakistan basketball tournament

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP): Pakistan Air Force A won the title of the First

Agha Arshd Memorial All Pakistan basketball tournament, outshining Wapda 18-12 in the final here at the University of Veterinary & Animal Sceinces, here on Monday.

International player Ahmed Jan, who represented Pakistan in the Islamic

Solidarity games in Baku, Azerbaijan, in May this year, was the star performer of the match which produced quality basketball.

Airmen faced resolute opposition from Wapda in the early stages of the

play but countered it with collective efforts and speedy moves.

As Airmen established lead, then onward there was no looking back from

them as they came with full force to dominate in attacks with lively moves and fast pace attacking strategy.

Wapda though tried to come out of the pressure midway through the match

yet PAF foiled all such efforts with counter attacking moves with long-term ball possession.

Earlier in the semi-finals, PAF-A humbled Islamabad with a score line of

20-12 to reach the final.

Wapda-A and PAF-B fought brilliantly in the other semifinal which ended

in the sudden death stage and Wapda appeared the ultimate winner in the nerve-wrecking stage. Both teams were 13-13 at the end of the stipulated time.

In the extra time, they ended up at 20 each. The match entered into the

sudden death stage where Wapda grabbed the opportunity to take the first point and won the semifinal.

Secretary, Pakistan Basketball Federation, Khalid Bashir was the chief

guest who distributed prizes among the winners and runners up and the players.