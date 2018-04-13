PAEC treating 900,000 cancer patients every year in its 18 hospitals

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem Friday said 900,000 cancer patients get treatment every year from the 18 hospitals established by PAEC.

He was speaking at the 22nd Congress organized by PAEC and Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology.

He said PAEC was working for diagnosis of cancer and treatment and cancer patients were getting facilities in 18 hospitals in different big and small cities of the country. PAEC established the first hospital in 1961, he added.

A cancer hospital would be set up in Gilgit , one more was being planned in Narowal while the Prime Minister Azad Kashmir had assured of his cooperation in setting up cancer hospital in Muzaffarabad. Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was playing its role in important sectors including energy and agriculture, he added.

He stressed that more hospitals were needed to be established and the government of Pakistan would extend cooperation to PAEC in providing healthcare facilities. The government had given Rs 30 billion to PAEC for upgradation of hospitals and maintenance of equipment. “We needed more doctors and equipment.”

Naeem said the conference would help in exchange of knowledge and learning new ways for timely diagnosis of disease.

PAEC was performing an important role in energy production and its plant in Karachi was providing 1100 megawatts to national grid while 1330 megawatts were provided through Chashma one, two, three and four power plants. Another 1100 megawatts would be provided through Chashma five to meet power needs of the country.

He said PAEC had an important role in development of agriculture and had been producing 105 varieties of seeds for rice, cotton and other crops.

The 40 percent seed used in Sindh was prepared by PAEC, he said adding it was also manufacturing isotopes and radio pharmaceutical kits in its research reactors, saving foreign exchange.

He informed that Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) had been declared best university in ranking of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said in the battle against cancer, media had been playing a crucial role for creating awareness among people.

President Pakistan Society of Oncology Dr Muhammad Faheem, Principal Ayub Medical College Prof Aziz Nisa and Dr Jawad Akhtar Gilani also addressed the participants of the conference.

The Chairman PAEC inaugurated the stalls of the pharmaceutical companies.