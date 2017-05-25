PAEC to generate 8,800 MW electricity by 2030

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

(PAEC) will generate some 8,800 MW electricity from nuclear

resources by 2030.

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan launched here,

construction of K2/K-3 is the first major step to achieve the

target of 8,800 MW nuclear capacity by 2030.

PAEC has been actively engaged in harnessing nuclear power

technology. At present, four nuclear plant including KANUPP 100

MW, Chashma C-1 325 MW, Chashma C-2 325 MW and Chashma C-3 340

MW.

The construction of fifth nuclear plants, Chashma Nuclear

Power Plant unit Chashma site is underway while C-4 will be

connected to the national grid in May 2017.

Sixth and Seventh Nuclear Power Plants Unit-2 and Unit-2

(K-2 and K-3) are under construction near Karachi. The first

concrete pours of K-2 and K-3 were performed on Aug 20, 2015

and May 31, 2016 respectively.

` Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) at Karachi, Chashma

Nuclear Power Unit-2 and Unit-3 (C-1, C-(Mianwali) are operating

with gross capacity of 1,090 MW.

KANUPP had already completed forty five years of safe and

successful operation.

PAEC is actively planning to develop additional sites

to install future nuclear power plants. Sites have been

identified throughout the country that are being investigated

and acquired for development.