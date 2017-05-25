ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission
(PAEC) will generate some 8,800 MW electricity from nuclear
resources by 2030.
According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan launched here,
construction of K2/K-3 is the first major step to achieve the
target of 8,800 MW nuclear capacity by 2030.
PAEC has been actively engaged in harnessing nuclear power
technology. At present, four nuclear plant including KANUPP 100
MW, Chashma C-1 325 MW, Chashma C-2 325 MW and Chashma C-3 340
MW.
The construction of fifth nuclear plants, Chashma Nuclear
Power Plant unit Chashma site is underway while C-4 will be
connected to the national grid in May 2017.
Sixth and Seventh Nuclear Power Plants Unit-2 and Unit-2
(K-2 and K-3) are under construction near Karachi. The first
concrete pours of K-2 and K-3 were performed on Aug 20, 2015
and May 31, 2016 respectively.
` Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) at Karachi, Chashma
Nuclear Power Unit-2 and Unit-3 (C-1, C-(Mianwali) are operating
with gross capacity of 1,090 MW.
KANUPP had already completed forty five years of safe and
successful operation.
PAEC is actively planning to develop additional sites
to install future nuclear power plants. Sites have been
identified throughout the country that are being investigated
and acquired for development.
PAEC to generate 8,800 MW electricity by 2030
ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission