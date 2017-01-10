ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The President, State of Jammu and
Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan was informed Tuesday that the Pakistan
Stone Development Company (PASDEC) was desirous to work in close
coordination with the AJ&K government to develop the enormous
reserves of high value dimensional stones in the region.
Chief Executive Officer PADECC, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh met the
AJ&K President and briefed him about the potential and development
prospects of Marble and Granite sector in the state.
He also informed that the PASDEC and government of AJ&K were
in process of signing a MoU for sector development in the region,
according to press statement issued by the company here.
Under the MoU, PASDEC will provide all necessary technical
support to the AJ&K government in planning, development and
execution of mechanized quarries, processing facilities, skill
development and Industrial estates in the State.
The President appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by
the company for the development of this sector and assured that the
government of AJ&K will extend all the necessary support to PASDEC
for the ultimate benefit of the people of the state in particular
and the country in general.
The meeting was also attended by Sardar Farooq, Secretary to
President AJ&K, Javed Ijaz, Chief Engineer and Toufeeque Ahmed-
Deputy General Manager PASDEC.
The MoU between the government of AJ&K and the PASDEC is
expected to be signed in the coming days.
PADEC desirous to develop precious stone reserves in AJ&K
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The President, State of Jammu and