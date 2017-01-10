PADEC desirous to develop precious stone reserves in AJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The President, State of Jammu and

Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan was informed Tuesday that the Pakistan

Stone Development Company (PASDEC) was desirous to work in close

coordination with the AJ&K government to develop the enormous

reserves of high value dimensional stones in the region.

Chief Executive Officer PADECC, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh met the

AJ&K President and briefed him about the potential and development

prospects of Marble and Granite sector in the state.

He also informed that the PASDEC and government of AJ&K were

in process of signing a MoU for sector development in the region,

according to press statement issued by the company here.

Under the MoU, PASDEC will provide all necessary technical

support to the AJ&K government in planning, development and

execution of mechanized quarries, processing facilities, skill

development and Industrial estates in the State.

The President appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by

the company for the development of this sector and assured that the

government of AJ&K will extend all the necessary support to PASDEC

for the ultimate benefit of the people of the state in particular

and the country in general.

The meeting was also attended by Sardar Farooq, Secretary to

President AJ&K, Javed Ijaz, Chief Engineer and Toufeeque Ahmed-

Deputy General Manager PASDEC.

The MoU between the government of AJ&K and the PASDEC is

expected to be signed in the coming days.