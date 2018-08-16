Package prepared for special persons welfare in GB: CM

GILGIT, Aug 16 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman Thursday said that a special package had been worked out to provide facilities to the special persons in the area.

As part of such efforts, a survey was conducted in GB to prepare a comprehensive database of such persons and the first list was containing 8000 special persons, he revealed during a briefing given by secretary social welfare and women development Asim Tawana on performance of the department.

He said the plan featured jobs to the special persons besides advancing them interest-free loan and technical education.

He said that the government would provide special stipend to the special persons who could do jobs.

CM special persons would also be facilitated to do their own business while providing them modern electric-run carts as per the government policy in Gilgit, Skardu and Diamar.

In the first phase as many as 150 electric-run carts would be distributed among the special persons who could use them as mobile shops.

He said subsidy had been enhanced for special persons on travel in NATCO service and 50 percent

concession had been granted on travel charges to those aged above 60.