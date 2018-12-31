PAC takes up issue of Royal Country Golf Club

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Public Accounts Committee chaired by Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took a briefing from the Auditor General about the financial and legal issues in the case of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.
An official of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) gave a presentation to the committee on the case during meeting of the Public Accounts Committee here at Parliament House.
