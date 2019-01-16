PAC Kamra exported 80 Mushshaq aircraft in 5 years: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra has built and exported some 80 Mushshaq aircraft during last five years while some are in the final stage of completion.
Similarly, work is going on to manufacture JF-17 Thunder aircraft, which would be exported to Myanmar while an accord has been signed to sell the jet fighters to Nigeria.
