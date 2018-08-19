PA session to elect CM begins

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Punjab Assembly session to elect
Punjab Chief Minister started with Speaker Punjab Assembly
Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.
The assembly proceedings started at 12:10 pm, more than
one hour behind its scheduled time of 11:00 am with the
recitation from the holy Quran.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) has nominated Sardar
Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and while Hamza Shahbaz is the
candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for
the 20th Chief Minister of Punjab.
The leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly will
be elected through open ballot.
The PTI has emerged as the majority party in Punjab after
the July 25, 2018 general elections and boasts a decisive
majority of 188 members with the allies including Pakistan
Muslim League (Q). The PML-N has 159 members in the Punjab
assembly.
Pakistan peoples Party (PPP) with seven members has
decided not to vote for the Chief Minister election although
its MPAs would attend the session.
Earlier, the meeting of the parliamentary party of
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was held in the committee
room which was headed by designate Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad
Sarwar while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N)
parliamentary party met with Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the
chair.
The opposition led by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif protested
before the Speaker dais before the start of the session.