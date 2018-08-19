PA session to elect CM begins

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Punjab Assembly session to elect

Punjab Chief Minister started with Speaker Punjab Assembly

Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The assembly proceedings started at 12:10 pm, more than

one hour behind its scheduled time of 11:00 am with the

recitation from the holy Quran.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) has nominated Sardar

Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and while Hamza Shahbaz is the

candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for

the 20th Chief Minister of Punjab.

The leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly will

be elected through open ballot.

The PTI has emerged as the majority party in Punjab after

the July 25, 2018 general elections and boasts a decisive

majority of 188 members with the allies including Pakistan

Muslim League (Q). The PML-N has 159 members in the Punjab

assembly.

Pakistan peoples Party (PPP) with seven members has

decided not to vote for the Chief Minister election although

its MPAs would attend the session.

Earlier, the meeting of the parliamentary party of

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) was held in the committee

room which was headed by designate Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad

Sarwar while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N)

parliamentary party met with Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the

chair.

The opposition led by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif protested

before the Speaker dais before the start of the session.