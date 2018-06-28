Overwhelming majority of people to support PTI: claims Imran

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that overwhelming majority of people were supporting his party.

The PTI would present its manifesto in next week, he stated talking to a private news channel.

He said if PTI won the upcoming general election, then we would collect eight thousand billion rupees tax. “We will spend the tax money on the welfare of masses of the country, “ he added.

“I will not live in the premier house after coming into power,” he said.

“If PTI could not gain majority then we will prefer to sit on the Opposition benches,” Imran Khan said.

Commenting on the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), he said this would be the last election for Sharif family.

Criticizing Sharif family, the PTI chief said the family could not build an international standard hospital for medical treatment of Kulsoom Nawaz in Pakistan.

He said Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz and Nawaz were getting medical treatment from abroad.

Imran Khan said PTI had constructed “Shaukat Khanum” hospital in Peshawar with a cost of Rs. 4 billion.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had badly damaged the country’s institutions. Pakistan was facing debt of Rs.27 billion, he added.

Imran Khan pledged to bring expatriates’ money back to Pakistan.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had defamed Pakistan over Mumbai attack issue.

Replying to a question about coalition government, he said that PTI had a bad experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa in this regard.