Overseas Pakistanis workers playing vital role in country’s progress: Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan

Tehreek Insaf Senior Vice President and newly elected Member National Assembly

(MNA) Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that overseas Pakistanis were precious asset of the country and

every possible step would be taken for their welfare.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of

Overseas Pakistani who met him on Tuesday and congratulated on the success of

thumping majority of PTI in the recent elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar said that skilled and unskilled laborers hardworking at

home or abroad are playing major role to put the state on the path of

sustainable development.

He assured that the problems faced with the overseas Pakistani

would be resolved on priority, adding that PTI would fulfill the promises made

with the nation.