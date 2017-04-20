Overseas Pakistani Commission Punjab Meets Community in Belgium

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Overseas Pakistanis Commission

of Punjab has been successfully resolving the issues of all the

Overseas Pakistanis irrespective of their social, economic and

political affiliations.

This was stated by Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission

(OPC) Punjab, Khalid Shaheen.

According to a message received here Thursday, he was addressing

a well-attended, meeting with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium, organized

by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels.

A high level delegation of OPC, comprising of Vice Chairperson

Khalid Shaheen, Commissioner Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti, Director General

Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari and Member Saad Akbar is currently visiting

Belgium as part of their Road Shows in Europe.

Pakistani Community from different cities of Belgium including

representatives from all walks of life attended the meeting and

discussed problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis and put forth suggestions for improving services at various levels of the

government.

Discussing the high level of commitment of the Commission,

Khalid Shaheen informed that the commission was created by

the Chief Minister Punjab on the basis of his personal experiences

during the time he spent overseas when he spent time with ordinary Pakistanis listening to their grievances.

Commissioner Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti, while informing the gathering

about successes of the Commission said that the Commission received

more than 7000 complaints from the Overseas Pakistanis and more than

60% complaints have been resolved amicably. It also helped in

providing relief to people in the realm of illegal occupation and

fraudulent cases of properties which remains pre dominant among the

issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Luxembourg and European Union,

Mrs. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi also addressed the community and

highlighted the efforts on the part of Government of Pakistan

and also the Embassy to address the problems of Pakistani diaspora

to their satisfaction.