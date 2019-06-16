ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the incumbent government wanted to overcome fiscal and Current Account Deficit (CoD) for economic stabilization of the country.

Twins deficits including fiscal as well as Current Account Deficit (CoD) were big challenge for the government, which needed to be resolved for perusing the policies for economic stability and put the economy on growth trajectory, the advisor said while, addressing a “Post Budget Conference 2019, Pakistan Back on Track” organized by the Institute of Charted Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) here.