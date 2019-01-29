Overall macroeconomic environment remained challenging: SBP report

KARACHI, Jan 29 (APP):The State Bank of Pakistan Tuesday said the overall macroeconomic environment in the country remained challenging during the first quarter of current financial year (FY19) as suggested by the preliminary data.

The SBP, in its First Quarterly Report on the State of Pakistan’s Economy for FY19, said the primary concern was the steep rise in global crude prices, which not only reinforced the already strong underlying inflationary pressures in the economy, but also eclipsed emerging improvements in the external sector.

Fiscal pressures also remained intact as expenditure rigidities allowed only a limited room for the government to

manoeuvre, it added.