Over Rs. 3045m utilized from “Shuhada Package” in last six-year: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): An amount of Rs. 3045.785 million from Shuhada Package was utilized on account of compensation during the last six years.

It was stated by Minister for States and Frontiers Region Lt Gen (Retd)

Abdul Qadir Baloch in written reply to a question during 6th sitting of 41st session of National Assembly on Wednesday.

It was told that Rs. 3566.124 million was released while an amount to

the tune of Rs. 3480.55 million has been spent for compensating the legal heirs of 12167 dead/injured persons including Levies, Khassadars and Civiliinas.

The Lower House was informed that a total of 5740 persons including

Levies, Khassadars and Civilians lost their lives while the government is providing Rs. 400,000 for full damaged and Rs. 160,000 for partially damaged houses for financial losses under the Citizen Losses Compensation Program.

He said that FATA Secretariat has released Rs. 6.739 billion to

Political Administrations of five agencies, where TDPs are returning, while Rs. 5.277 billion has been disbursed amongst 15139 beneficiaries. After conducting surveys, there are an estimated 80,000 damaged houses out of which 22,471 have been validated for compensation.

To another question, he said that present government is committed to

extend all possible resources to improve the socio-economic condition of people living in FATA and bring them at par with rest of the country.

He said that a total of 1076 schemes have reportedly been completed in FATA during last four years.

To a supplementary question, Parliamentary Secretary SAFRON Shaheen Shafiq said that return of IDPs to their areas will be possibly completed by November 2017.