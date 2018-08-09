Over 78.8pc positive changes in forests growth under BTAP registered: Official

PESHAWAR, Aug 09 (APP):The Billions Trees Afforstration Project (BTAP), a flagship project of PTI previous Government in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made very positive impact in overall forest growth with detection of over

78.8pc positive changes at 66 representatives’ areas in six forest divisions of

the province.

Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests, Tauheedul Haq told APP here

Thursday that over 78.8 percent positive changes in overall forest growth at

six representatives’ areas were registered due to massive plantation carried

out under BTAP in KP.

He referred to the recent report of SUPARCO on Remote Sensing Solution

for Forest Change Detection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which revealed that positive

changes in forestry cover was occurred in 66 representatives’ areas of Bannu,

Buner, Kohistan, Kaghan, Kunhar and Siran forest divisions.

Tauheed said SUPARCO has conducted Satellite Database Visual and

Vegetation Analysis assessment of 66 enclosures sites with Digital Image

Processing and has reported 11 major positive changes, 31 moderate, 17 slight

and 17 no changes in selected areas.

He said there are two reasons behind no changes including non detective

image processing below 0.5 meter and planting of slow growth species in these

areas.

While congratulating officials of KP Forest Department said these positive

changes was possible due to hectic efforts made by employees of forest department

of KP.

This landmark achievement would help counter balancing the effects of

global warming and climate change besides endorsed the efforts of KP Forest

Department for brining massive areas under forestry cover in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The BTAP has not only helped increase forestry cover but also provided

jobs opportunities to people besides helped conservation and protection of

wildlife and biodiversity resources in the province.