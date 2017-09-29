Over 700 million Chinese will travel during National Day break

BEIJING, Sept 29 (APP): About half of Chinese plan to travel
during the upcoming National Day holiday and Mid-Autumn Festival, which
lasts from October 1 to 8, thepaper.cn reported on Friday.
The report says that almost 710 million domestic trips will be made
during the holiday, up 10 percent this year, and six million Chinese will travel abroad. The
tourism industry is expected to rake in 590 billion RMB ($88.4 billion) during the period.
The report also shows that people in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and
Shenzhen are more inclined to travel compared with those in other cities. The per capita
expenditure for domestic trips is about 3,200 yuan and 9,800 yuan for outbound
tourism.
Popular tourist destinations in China include Beijing, Yunnan, Hainan,
Zhejiang, Guangxi, Fujian, Hunan, Sichuan, Shanghai, and Guangdong.
As for outbound tourism, the report shows that 70 percent of Chinese
tourists prefer Asia, among which 45 percent prefer Southeast Asia, followed by Hong
Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
However, the report also points out that the number of Chinese tourists
to South Korea will see a sharp decline of 70 percent during the holiday, while Thailand
has become the most popular destination for Chinese tourists.
In addition, a third of outbound Chinese tourists prefer destinations
with visa-free or visa-on-arrival policies, like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Russia,
Cambodia, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Nepal.
