Over 6pc increase witnessed in fish exports

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 6.10 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported seafood worth $121.810 million during July-October (2017-18) against the exports of $114.802 million during July-October (2016-17), official data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 13.31 percent by growing from 40,871 metric tons last year to 46,311 metric tons during the current fiscal year, according to official data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country decreased by 9.06 percent during October 2017 against the exports of the commodity in October 2016.

The fish exports in October 2017 were recorded at $46.137 million against the exports of $50.736 million during October 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the fish exports from the country decreased by 8.42 percent in October 2017 when compared to the exports of $40.097 million in September 2017, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports from the country increased by 9.85 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The food exports from the country were recorded at $1072.895 million during July-October (2017-18) against the exports of $976.719 million during July-October (2016-17), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the food exports from the country witnessed negative growth of 4.28 percent during the month of October 2017 compared to the same month of last year.

The food exports during October 2017 were recorded at $330.229 million against the exports of $244.987 million recorded during October 2016, according to the PBS data.