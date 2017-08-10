Over 500,000 children in Libya need help: UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (APP): Ongoing conflict and the breakdown of

the economy have left more than a half million children in need of humanitarian aid in Libya, according to the United Nations children’s agency.

“Six years since the crisis began in Libya, over 550,000 children

need assistance because of political instability, on-going conflict, displacement, and economic collapse,” Geert Cappelaere, the UN

Children’s Fund (UNICF) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement following his first visit to the country, according to anews release issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

“Heavy violence in some parts of the country has forced families to

flee their homes. More than 80,000 children are internally displaced and migrant children in Libya are particularly vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, including in detention centres,” he added.

Since 2011, UNICEF has been expanding its assistance to respond to

children’s needs on the ground.

Cappelaere pointed out that more than 1.3 million children were

vaccinated against polio last year. UNICEF and partners, including national institutions, were able to maintain nearly universal immunization coverage even when violence was at its peak. UNICEF has partnered with 28 municipalities across Libya under the ‘Together for Children’ campaign to support children’s basic rights.

“At a child-friendly space where children play, learn and receive

psychosocial support, boys and girls spoke of their dreams of living in peace and prosperity. We have to support each and every child in Libya – especially the most vulnerable – to reach their full potential,”

continued the senior UNICEF official.

In discussions with the authorities in Tripoli and Benghazi, UNICEF

reaffirmed its commitment to provide all the support possible to reach children in need wherever they are in the country.

Cappelaere noted that in October, UNICEF plans to: have all its

international staff operating full-time from Libya; scale up further assistance to reach 1.5 million girls and boys; and help strengthen

national institutions and civil society.

UNICEF reiterated that the wellbeing of girls and boys in Libya should

be a priority for authorities, civil society and the international community.

“In the interest of children, UNICEF is calling for an immediate

political solution to the crisis and an end to the violence,”

Cappelaere added.