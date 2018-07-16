Over 3,000 intending pilgrims reach Madina

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):Over 3,000 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims have so far arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage since July 14, Ministry of

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said on Monday.

According to a press release, as many as 3,000 pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme have so far reached Madina Munawwara.

The intending pilgrims are being provided three and four star residence facilities.

The services of 13 catering companies have been hired for providing three times meal to intending pilgrims.

Over 61 officers and staff have already been deployed to facilitate intending pilgrims.

While the services of over 150 local muavineen have also been hired for providing services to intending pilgrims.

Arrangements have already been completed for accommodating over 2,000 more intending pilgrims in next two days.

According to ministry the intending pilgrims would leave for Makkah

Mukarma after spending first eight days in Madina Munawwara.