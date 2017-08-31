ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): More than two million Muslims from
around the world arrived in Mina to spend the day of Tarwiyah and
follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Pilgrims will then head to Mount Arafat on Thursday.
According to Arab news , thousands of security men
accompanied the flows of pilgrims along Mina’s wide roads, bridges
and tunnels.
Their journey went smoothly despite the huge number of
vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic patrols were assisted by
security forces in their efforts to organize the traffic, guide
pilgrims and maintain security.
The Ministry of Health is offering medical and health care
services to pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season by providing
thousands of doctors, nurses and specialists appointed to serve
pilgrims.
These members work at hospitals near the holy sites and
Makkah. The ministry assists the relevant authorities in carrying
out the general emergency plan and dealing with emergencies that
might arise during the pilgrims’ stop in Mina and Jamaarat bridge.
Along with the ministry, medical service departments of the
National Guard Ministry, and the Defense Ministry and its
hospitals appointed hundreds of their members to offer medical and
treatment services to pilgrims at the holy sites.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) is providing its
services through thousands of members appointed to serve Hajjis.
The organization designated a fleet of 100 ambulances spread
throughout the holy sites.
Over 2m flock to Mina as Hajj begins
