Over 27,000 athletes to feature in Khadam-e-Punjab talent hunt programme

LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said on Wednesday that as many as 27,000 athletes will take part in Khadam-e-Punjab talent hunt programmer which will take Punjab to new heights in country’s sports.

He said this while addressing a meeting of Divisional Sports Officers of Punjab, Conveners and members of SBP sub-committees at National Hockey Stadium here.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman said the preparations have started for holding Khadm-e-Punjab Talent Hunt Programme and Khadm-e-Punjab sports competitions in an appropriate way in 36 districts of Punjab.

“In the next phase Khadm-e-Punjab Talent Hunt Programme will also be organized at divisional and then at provincial level. Overall around 27,000 athletes from across the province will take part in the grand sporting activity”, he asserted.

The high-profile meeting was attended by MNA Shaza Fatima, MPA Mian Muneer, convener Intikhab Alam (cricket), Kh Ahmed Hassan, Salman Iqbal Butt (athletics), AdilAbdullah Rokari (badminton), Brig (retd) Musarratullah (hockey), Col Mujahid Tareen(football), Ch Arshad Jatt (kabaddi), Muhammad Bukhsh Javed (volleyball), Arshad Sattar Ch (wrestling) and Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh.

Several sports legends such as Asif Bajwa, Dr Atif Bashir, Danish Kaleem (hockey), Madeeha Latif (women kabaddi), Shabana Akhtar (athletics), Azhar Khan, Shahid Nazir, Nawab Ashiq Hussain Qureshi (cricket).

Ghumman further said Punjab has always played a leading role in sports in the past and it will remain a centre of sports activities in Pakistan in future as well.