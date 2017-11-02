Over 2,600 Indian Sikh yatrees reach Lahore

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Over 2,600 Sikh Yatrees arrived here
at Wagha Railway Station on Thursday through special trains to
celebrate 548th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Gi.
Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad
Siddiqul Farooq received the Sikh pilgrims warmly. Pakistan
Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara
Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh, Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq
Khan Wazir, other board officials were also present.
Talking to the media, the ETPB chairman, welcoming the
Sikh yatrees from India and other countries, said that the
arrangements for the celebrations have been finalised by
ETPB. The board would provide foolproof security, transport,
accommodation and other basic facilities to the Sikh Yatrees.
To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted improvement
in relations with its neighbouring countries.
Speaking on the occasion, group leader Sardar Gurmeet
Singh said Sikh yatrees felt happiness in Pakistan and they
have come here with the message of love, peace, friendship and
harmony. “Pakistan is the land of Sikh Gurus and Sikhs love
this land. We are always welcomed here with love and it is a
true example of Sikh-Muslim friendship,” he added.
Soon after their arrival, the Sikh yatrees left for Janum
Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib at Nankana Sahib.
The main function of the festival will be held at Nankana
Sahib on November 4 where the yatrees will perform their
rituals. After that, the Sikh yatrees will leave for Punja
Sahib Hassanabdal and perform their rituals. The yatrees will
come back to Lahore on November 9.
The yatrees will leave for their homeland on November 11.
