Over 2,600 Indian Sikh yatrees reach Lahore

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Over 2,600 Sikh Yatrees arrived here

at Wagha Railway Station on Thursday through special trains to

celebrate 548th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Gi.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Muhammad

Siddiqul Farooq received the Sikh pilgrims warmly. Pakistan

Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara

Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh, Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq

Khan Wazir, other board officials were also present.

Talking to the media, the ETPB chairman, welcoming the

Sikh yatrees from India and other countries, said that the

arrangements for the celebrations have been finalised by

ETPB. The board would provide foolproof security, transport,

accommodation and other basic facilities to the Sikh Yatrees.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted improvement

in relations with its neighbouring countries.

Speaking on the occasion, group leader Sardar Gurmeet

Singh said Sikh yatrees felt happiness in Pakistan and they

have come here with the message of love, peace, friendship and

harmony. “Pakistan is the land of Sikh Gurus and Sikhs love

this land. We are always welcomed here with love and it is a

true example of Sikh-Muslim friendship,” he added.

Soon after their arrival, the Sikh yatrees left for Janum

Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib at Nankana Sahib.

The main function of the festival will be held at Nankana

Sahib on November 4 where the yatrees will perform their

rituals. After that, the Sikh yatrees will leave for Punja

Sahib Hassanabdal and perform their rituals. The yatrees will

come back to Lahore on November 9.

The yatrees will leave for their homeland on November 11.