Over 211 acres of forest land retrieved in Capital: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Monday said that the government had successfully retrieved over 211 acres of encroached land in Tumair area of federal capital in its on-going anti-encroachment drive.

While sharing details of anti-encroachment drive at a press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat here, the minister said that Capital development Authority (CDA) and Punjab forest department has a 5500 acre forest area in the federal capital.