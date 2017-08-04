Over 200 US exchange programme alumni to discuss int’l peace through community engagement

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Christina

Tomlinson launched the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) International Peace building Conference Friday during which over 200 US exchange programme alumni would discuss how to work towards international peace through community engagement.

PUAN is an alumni network of students and professionals who have

participated in US government-sponsored exchange programmes, a press

release said.

The US government invests more than $40 million annually on exchange

programmes for Pakistani citizens to visit and study in the United States.

With more than 22,000 alumni across Pakistan, PUAN is one of the

largest alumni networks in the world.

PUAN regularly organizes events across Pakistan, including service

projects, leadership training, roundtable discussions, and community engagement activities. To find out more about PUAN and the conference, visit www.pakusalumninetwork.com,

Joining the PUAN attendees are US exchange alumni from Afghanistan,

Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, and Turkey.

The conference, developed by PUAN with support from the American

Embassy, includes peace building sessions on youth engagement, new media, and citizen diplomacy, among other topics.

Tomlinson praised PUAN member and conference participant expertise

in a wide range of fields related to community engagement and peace building.

“Peace building begins within your own communities,” Ms. Tomlinson

said.

“As teachers, students, journalists, activists, artists, government

officials, and religious leaders, you each bring diverse experience and skills to the table.

Throughout the conference, you will have opportunities to share

perspectives and exchange practical recommendations to strengthen your

communities.”