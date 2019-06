ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP):Over 200 acre of commercial and residential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

Around 113.55 acres railways land were under unauthorized utilization of different government departments of Punjab and 87.017 acres under the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.