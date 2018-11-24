PESHAWAR, Nov 24 (APP):Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan Saturday said that like last year despite financial crunch the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated over Rs14 billions for the
41 ongoing and 26 new projects for development of the much needed infrastructure and performance enhancement of the youth in Sports.
Over 14 blns allocated for sports developmental projects in KP: DG Sports
PESHAWAR, Nov 24 (APP):Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan Saturday said that like last year despite financial crunch the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated over Rs14 billions for the