Over 1,200 Afghan refugee students benefitted from DAFI scholarship

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP): Over 1,200 Afghan refugee students who are living in Pakistan have got benefit from the German-funded Albert Einstein Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), scholarship.
An official source told APP here on Saturday that this year
United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Government
of Germany marked 25th years of the German-funded Albert Einstein
Academic Refugee Initiative (DAFI), that provides means for
refugees to pursue a higher education, said a press release here on
Saturday.
There are currently some 115 DAFI scholarship holders studying
at different universities across Pakistan.
Since 1992, the programme has provided financial support
scholarships to refugees to study at universities and colleges in
the countries where they have sought refuge. DAFI is the only global
programme helping refugees access higher education.
These students are enrolled in courses covering agriculture
and forestry, social and behavioral sciences, commercial and
business administration, computer science, medical science and
healthcare, natural sciences, engineering, law and mass
communication.
Enrolment process for the 2017 scholarships programme begins
in August.
The DAFI scholarships have made a substantial contribution to
the education and development of many young, talented refugees,
enabling them to expand their horizons and explore their full
potential.
