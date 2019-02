PESHAWAR, Feb 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Friday said as many as 184,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj this year under the new Hajj policy.Talking to media, he said that the intending pilgrims would be facilitated through bio-metric system at local level to expedite the processing of Hajj applications, adding that a quota of 10,000 pilgrims has been reserved for elderly citizens while another portion of 500 pilgrims has been fixed for low income group.