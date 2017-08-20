Over $1.355 bln telecom products imported in FY17

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Pakistan imported telecom products

worth $1,355,891 million during the fiscal year 2016-17, showing a

nominal decline of 0.38 percent when compared to the trade of last

fiscal year (2015-16).

The telecom imports during 2015-16 were recorded at $1,361,127 million,

according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

(PBS).

The imports of mobile phones witnessed negative growth of

5.78 percent during the period under review compared to the

corresponding period of last year.

The mobile phone imports into the country were recorded

at $709.690 million compared to the imports of $753.224 million,

according to PBS data.

However, the imports of other telecom apparatus witnessed

increase of 6.3 percent by growing from $607.903 million last year

to $646.201 million during 2016-17.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports

into the country decreased by 1.58 percent in June 2017 compared to

June 2016.

The telecom imports in June 2017 were recorded at $102.796

million compared to the imports of $104.441 million.

On month-on-month basis, the telecom imports witnessed decline

of 12.6 percent in June 2017 when compared to imports of $117.618

million in May 2017, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise

imports during the first month of the current fiscal year (July

2017) increased by 36.74 percent compared to July 2016.

The imports into the country during July 2017 were recorded

at $4.835 billion compared to the imports of $3.536 billion.

On the other hand, the merchandise exports from the country

witnessed 10.58 percent increase compared to the corresponding month

of last year.

Pakistan exported goods worth $1.631 billion in July 2017

compared to the exports of $1.475 billion in July 2016, showing

upward growth of 10.58 percent.

Based on the figures, the traded deficit during July 2017

was recorded at $3.204 billion, which shows growth of 55.46 percent

when compared to the deficit of $2.061 billion during July 2016.