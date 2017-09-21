Outgoing Chinese Ambassador calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr.
Sun Weidong paid a farewell call on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here
Thursday.
Eulogizing the services of the Ambassador Mr. Sun Weidong for promoting
Pak-China Friendship, the Speaker said that Mr. Sun Weidong played a special role to
build a bridge between the two neighboring countries to new heights during his stay in
Pakistan, said a press release issued here.
The Speaker acknowledged that the time tested and infinite relationship
between two countries is based on the firm foundations of mutual respect, trust,
peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighborhood.
It indeed goes to the credit of the visionary leaderships of the two
countries, he added. He also recognized the kind support of Mr. Sun Weidong for Green
Parliament Project and for all of his devoted efforts in promoting closer ties between
China and Pakistan.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the recent years have witnessed smooth
development of bilateral relationship, increasingly strengthened constructive cooperation,
active exchanges of people & culture and positive consultation and coordination on
international affairs between Pakistan and China.
“Pak-China strategic partnership is highly essential for peace and
development in the region and beyond,” he remarked. Referring to China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer project for the regional development, he
stated that the realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented
prosperity for our region.
He said that relations with China are bedrock of Pakistan’s foreign
policy and further added that Pakistan and China are committed to an all-encompassing
and enduring partnership to support each other at international and regional forums.
Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador narrated historical facts of
the Pak-China relations and said that these relations are durable, time tested and beyond
the effects of politics and economics.
He said both China and Pakistan will continue supporting each other on
international and regional issues and their friendship will grow stronger with the passage
of time.
The Chinese Ambassador expressed his gratitude to Speaker for his views
and said that during his stay in Pakistan, he has found Pakistanis friendly, peace-loving
and resilient who have withstood the test of time. He assured Speaker that he would
keep on portraying true image of Pakistan during his next diplomatic assignment.
