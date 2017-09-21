Outgoing Chinese Ambassador calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr.

Sun Weidong paid a farewell call on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here

Thursday.

Eulogizing the services of the Ambassador Mr. Sun Weidong for promoting

Pak-China Friendship, the Speaker said that Mr. Sun Weidong played a special role to

build a bridge between the two neighboring countries to new heights during his stay in

Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

The Speaker acknowledged that the time tested and infinite relationship

between two countries is based on the firm foundations of mutual respect, trust,

peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighborhood.

It indeed goes to the credit of the visionary leaderships of the two

countries, he added. He also recognized the kind support of Mr. Sun Weidong for Green

Parliament Project and for all of his devoted efforts in promoting closer ties between

China and Pakistan.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the recent years have witnessed smooth

development of bilateral relationship, increasingly strengthened constructive cooperation,

active exchanges of people & culture and positive consultation and coordination on

international affairs between Pakistan and China.

“Pak-China strategic partnership is highly essential for peace and

development in the region and beyond,” he remarked. Referring to China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer project for the regional development, he

stated that the realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented

prosperity for our region.

He said that relations with China are bedrock of Pakistan’s foreign

policy and further added that Pakistan and China are committed to an all-encompassing

and enduring partnership to support each other at international and regional forums.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador narrated historical facts of

the Pak-China relations and said that these relations are durable, time tested and beyond

the effects of politics and economics.

He said both China and Pakistan will continue supporting each other on

international and regional issues and their friendship will grow stronger with the passage

of time.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed his gratitude to Speaker for his views

and said that during his stay in Pakistan, he has found Pakistanis friendly, peace-loving

and resilient who have withstood the test of time. He assured Speaker that he would

keep on portraying true image of Pakistan during his next diplomatic assignment.