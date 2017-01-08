Outgoing Ambassador Jilani lauds Pakistani American community for support

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (APP): Pakistan’s outgoing ambassador to the United States, Jalil Abbas Jilani, has lauded the role of Pakistani American community for their support and cooperation that helped in achieving

results in several areas of bilateral relations between Pakistan and

the US.

Speaking at a reception, he hosted for a select-group of Pakistani Americans and their spouses on Saturday night, the Ambassador thanked them for their cooperation and said that achieving positive results in the

global headquarters would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Pakistani diaspora living across the United States.

Jilani said, “Pakistan is on road to peace and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. China Pakistan

Economic Corridor would bring about an economic revolution in the

country beneficial to the people of Pakistan and the region.”

The Ambassador, who has also served Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington before his ambassadorial assignment, is held in high esteem by the

Pakistani American community for his professionalism and his efforts to

take the Pakistani-American community along while building bridges between the two countries and their people.

During his tenure, the Pakistani American community was regularly consulted on matters of national interests, and he took extra efforts to facilitate the community in its day-to-day dealing with the embassy.

Those, who attended the reception, lauded the Ambassador for his diplomatic dexterity that made possible to remove misgivings about

Pakistan, created by a very active Indian lobby and some vested interests.

Most recently, his efforts were instrumental in blocking efforts both

in the US Senate and the House of Representatives, aimed at imposing sanctions on Pakistan over accusation of the country’s abetting of terrorism.

Ambassador Jilani led from the front to quash these misconceived

notions and prevent any such move that could have disastrous consequences for the country. His acumen in denying space to anti-Pakistan Indian lobbyists within the US political circle has been outstanding.

Jilani said that he and his family would always cherish the love and cooperation extended by friends during his tenure in the United States.

Ambassador Jilani is being replaced by Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who is a career diplomat with 35 years of bilateral and multilateral experience. He has been serving on his current post

since December, 2013.

Besides many other diplomatic assignments, Aizaz Chaudhry has served

as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands, Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary General of ECO in Tehran, and Pakistan embassies

in Washington, Doha and Cairo.

Jilani lauded his replacement saying there would have not been a

better choice than Aizaz Choudhry.