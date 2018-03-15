National 
Outgoing Air Chief pays farewell call on President Mamnoon

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Outgoing Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman paid a farewell call on President  Mamnoon Hussain here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.
President Mamnoon lauded the services of Air Marshal Sohail Aman and said his professional contribution led to several important achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
The President wished Air Marshal Sohail Aman best for his future endeavours.

