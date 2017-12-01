`Our worldly, religious successes depend on following Uswa-e-Hasna’ : PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Congratulating the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the need for following the path of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to create an environment of love, peace and harmony in the country.

“Our survival and our worldly and religious successes depend on completely following Uswa-e-Hasna,” the Prime Minister said in his message on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1439.

He said, “Today we have to pledge that, by completely following Uswa-e-Hasna, we will create among ourselves the qualities of unity, mutual harmony, tolerance, and sense of responsibility, which are helpful in taking our country and nation forward on the path of development.”

“The best way to celebrate this blessed day is an affirmation from ourselves to prove before the world with our character, way of talking and acts that we are the Umah of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).”

The Prime Minister said the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) became in this world as “Rehmat-ul-Aalameen” not only for the Muslims but for the whole of mankind and the universe. “By virtue of this, the day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal is the greatest day not only in the Islamic history but also for the whole universe and humanity,” he added.

“The beacon of this day’s sunrise gave the lesson of peace, love, unity and harmony by pulling humanity out of the quagmire of racial, regional, lingual and territorial prejudices,” he said adding, “May Allah Almighty through the blessings of this day brighten the heart of every Muslim and also bless our country with the bounties of this sacred day.”

The Prime Minister on this occasion also paid tribute to all Martyrs, Ghazis and Mujahideens who have offered great sacrifices for the defense of our motherland. “They include our armed forces, law enforcing institutions, police, civil armed forces and every youth, child, elderly, mothers, sisters and daughters,” he added.

“I pray to Allah Almighty to bless us with the will to lead our lives in the light of the teaching of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Ameen,” he concluded.