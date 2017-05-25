Our performance will wash away opposition’s baseless allegations: PM

SAHIWAL, May 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Thursday said his government’s performance would wash away all the

baseless allegations by the opposition, which was impeding nothing

but the country’s progress.

“They are not impeding or attempting to foil me. They are

attempting to obstruct the country’s progress. We will not allow

them to affect our pace. People will distinguish between the

negative and corrupt elements and those, who delivered,” he

said addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first unit of

Sahiwal Coal Power Project.

The prime minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor

Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister

for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Minister of State for Water and

Power Abid Sher Ali. Ambassador of China in Pakistan Sun Weidong

was also present on the occasion.

With total capacity of 1320 megawatt, the project comprises

two coal-based power plants of 660MW each. This is one of the

early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It has been completed in a record 22 months period, six

months ahead of the prescribed schedule.

Executed by M/s Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Pakistan Energy Private

Limited, the first unit has already been connected to the national

grid since May 12 this year while the second unit will be connected

during the current month.

The prime minister also visited the control room and different

sections of the power plant wherein the Chinese engineers briefed

him about the functioning of the plant.

Nawaz Sharif told the charged gathering that he had no time

to respond the unfounded accusations of the opposition rather

left it up to the people to decide as all of his focus would be on

the people’s uplift.

“Now, work (on the development projects) has started and it

will not stop,” the prime minister expressed his resolve amid

the slogans of `dekho dekho kon aya, sher aya, sher aya’ raised

by the crowd.

He said the government had planned to allocate a record budget

for development works in next fiscal year as the people would listen

to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar delivering the annual budget speech

in the National Assembly on Friday.

Lauding the successful execution of the power project in just

22 months, he said it was unprecedented in the country’s history, as

usually even the coal shed (a component of the project) took more

than two years to complete.

“This is Punjab speed. This is the PML-N speed. Hats off to

you Shahbaz Sharif! You called me hero, you are hero yourself,” the

prime minister remarked highly acknowledging the services of Punjab

chief minister and his team.

On the chief minster’s recommendation, the prime minister also

announced a one month bonus salary to all of the Chinese and Pakistani

workers, who had been part of the project.

Prime Minister Sharif lauded the services of the Chinese

ambassador in the implementation of the CPEC.

He said it was encouraging to see Pakistani youngsters serving

at the project with their Chinese counterparts in different

capacities.

He appreciated Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq for timely

extending the railway line to the project site for transportation of

the coal.

The prime minister said not only Sahiwal Power Project, but

more power projects were also being executed under CPEC.

He said as the first unit of Sahiwal Power Project had been

opened with the capacity of 660 MW while the second one with similar

capacity would be linked to national grid within two to three days.

He said his government had inherited three

challenges of energy crisis, extremism and terrorism and revival of

economy and all of them had been tackled prudently.

He said all of the government’s efforts on all three fronts

were coming to fruition.

“We have dismantled terrorist’s network. Terrorism is

eliminating. We will not rest until the last terrorist is

eliminated. Economy has started doing well and is turning around.

During current fiscal, we will achieve 5.3 percent growth rate which

stood at 3.7 percent in 2013. We expect to achieve six percent

growth by next year that will go up to seven percent in two years,”

the prime minister remarked.

He said the power crisis was getting over as the government

would be adding around 10,000 megawatt to the national grid by 2018

to bring an end to the load-shedding.

He told the gathering that the government was providing uninterrupted

power and gas supply to industries and reiterated his government’s resolve that there would be no load-shedding by next year.

He said besides ensuring sufficient power generation, the

government was also striving to bring the power tariff down to

facilitate the domestic consumers.

The prime minister said CPEC was a game changer and a something

unprecedented in country’s history as around $56 billion was being

invested that could go up to $63 billion.

He said under CPEC, not only the power plants were being

installed but roads and motorways were being constructed from

Khunjrab to Gwadar besides developing Gwadar Port.

Even in opposition-led Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, the PML-N

government was constructing roads and motorways like Hazara Motorway

that would be linked to Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Mentioning different motorways being built across the country,

the prime minister said by 2019, Peshawar would be linked to Karachi

by six-lane motorway.

The prime minister lauded the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s

initiative of One Belt One Road launched in 67 countries what he

viewed would change the game for Africa, Asia as well as the Eastern

Europe.

He said contrary to the swift completion of Sahiwal Power

Project in record time, the development projects in Pakistan took

decades to complete escalating the cost by manifold.

He said Lahore-Islamabad Motorway valued Rs 21 billion in 1999

that had now increased to Rs 350 billion but unfortunately, the

previous governments failed to expand the network and even the said

motorway was also overhauled by the present government.

He also urged the people to question the previous governments

for their failure to expand motorways, develop Gwadar Port, avert

the closure of industry and allowing the power crisis to swell.

Brushing aside the opposition’s allegations, the prime

minister said had the current government been corrupt, such a huge

projects would never have been completed in 22 months time.

He hoped that Pakistan would continue growing and illiteracy

would come to an end. Hospitals and colleges would be built and if

the pace continues, Pakistan would become a real power and no power

could stop the country to become an Asian tiger, he remarked.