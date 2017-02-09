Our parliament to be first Green Parliament: NA Speaker

LAHORE, Feb 9 (APP): National Assembly (NA) Speaker

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said parliament of Pakistan

would become the first ‘Green Parliament’ in the world as work has been started to shift energy needs of parliament

on solar energy.

Addressing a seminar regarding the Kashmir Day at Kinnaird

College (KC) here, he said parliament was the first legislature

in the world which ensured formation of a parliamentary task

force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in wake of the post Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

He said women were playing a greater

role in legislation than ever before, adding that more than 50

per cent of parliamentary affairs were being conducted by

women.

The speaker said students had always been invited to

witness proceedings of the House and a sizeable

number of graduates had also been completed internships

in various branches of the National Assembly.

He also invited students of Kinnaird College to visit the NA.

To a question, Ayaz Sadiq said: “I let the opposition

to talk on Panama Leaks and try to ensure proceedings

in harmony in parliament”, he maintained.

He also described responsibilities and fundamental functions of the National Assembly besides highlighting rules and procedures of election of the NA speaker and deputy

speaker.