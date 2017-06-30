Our enemies shall never succeed to lower our resolve, or to divide us: COAS

PARACHINAR, June 30 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Parachinar, Kurram
Agency and had a detailed briefing about security situation and recent
terrorist incidents.
The COAS interacted with local tribal elders and representatives of the sit-in, a news release of Inter Services Public Relations said.
Offering dua for Shuhada, the COAS expressed his grief on loss
of precious lives.
The COAS said that he was abroad and on return weather delayed
his attempts to visit Parachinar. Meanwhile Commander Peshawar Corps
and IGFC were present at Parachinar and implemented directions of
the COAS in taking care of the victims and the affected families.
“We as a nation have given unprecedented sacrifices in war
against terrorism and we shall succeed. Our enemies shall never
succeed to lower our resolve or to divide us” the COAS said.
Appreciating Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local
administration for their efforts, the COAS acknowledged their
contributions.
To date 126 brave soldiers of FC KP alone have laid down their
lives and 387 have been injured while performing security duties in
Kurram Agency only. “FC KP is a professional force inclusive of all
tribes and sects performing their duties selflessly,” the COAS said.
Speaking at the occasion tribal elders expressed their full
confidence and trust in army and its leadership. “We stand with our
Security Forces and our blood is for our motherland. We all are
Pakistanis and Muslim,” the elders remarked.
Later, the COAS also met representatives of the sit-in and listened
to their concerns. “While administrative concerns will be pursued
with the executive body, suggestions regarding security mechanism
are being incorporated forthwith. We can only be effective when
locals are part of the security and vigilance,” the COAS said.
The COAS made the following announcements:
While there are clear evidences of hostile foreign hands in
recent incidents, local facilitators and abettors have been
apprehended who will be tried in military courts.
Additional army troops have been moved in Parachinar to
enhance its security while FC troops are being beefed up on
Pakistan-Afghan border to seal it effectively. Toori Razakars are
also being dovetailed on check posts.
Safe city project for Parachinar by installing CCTV cameras in
line with the ones in Lahore and Islamabad will be undertaken.
Fencing of border is already in progress. More sensitive areas
of FATA are being fenced in Phase 1 while complete Pak-Afghan border
including in Baluchistan will be fenced in Phase 2.
Firing by FC troops while handling mob situation post blast is
being inquired in to and those responsible shall not be spared. FC
commandant has already been changed. Notwithstanding the irreparable
loss, four Shaheeds and injured due to firing have been given
separate compensation by FC.
Army Public School Parachinar is named after Maj Gulfam
Shaheed and it will be upgraded to Cadet College in due course.
Trauma Centre will be established at Parachinar by Army while
local civil hospital will be upgraded for better medical care by
civil administration.
Government has now announced compensation for Parachinar
victims at par with other such victims elsewhere in the country. All
Pakistanis are equal.
Army fully supports mainstreaming of FATA which is being
pursued and its early implementation is essential for enduring peace
and stability.
The COAS said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to
bring back normalcy in the country.
He said that threat continues to reside across the border in
Afghanistan with ISIS gaining strength there. “We need to remain
united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat which
has an agenda of exploiting sectarian fault-line.
“Our security forces are symbol of national integration so
is our security apparatus; we are one nation”. “Also, a
greater Pak-Afg border coordination and security cooperation is
required in this regard” the COAS said.
Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt
and IGFC KP were also present at the occasion.
