Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has advised people to bring their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) for casting vote on election day.

A spokesman of the commission said no person would be allowed to cast his vote at the polling station without having original CNIC. No other document including the copy of CNIC, passport and driving license would be acceptable for casting vote.

In reply to a question, the spokesman said as per election laws anyone having expired CNIC can cast his/her vote.

He said the main purpose of the CNIC is the identification of the voter which would serve even after expiry.