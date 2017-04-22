Optimistic approach must for progress: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning
Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that
optimistic approach must to turn the dreams of progress
into reality.
Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony
here at Aapa Nisar Fatima Girls High School, he said the
present era was of education and the success was dependent
on ability.
The minister said that continuously new advancements
were taking place in education, adding that in present age,
research and vision were of high importance.
Education was growing rapidly and the concept of
traditional education had changed, he added.
Ahsan Iqbal said that Muslims were lagging behind
in education, due to which they were facing problems.
The minister said: “The Holy Quran gives detailed
guidance regarding all spheres of life”.
He said that teachers should produce brains which
in future could emerge as scientists, adding that
students must be taught concepts.
Parents should also understand that young generation
could be handled with politely instead of forcing them,
he remarked.
Ahsan speaking about the school said that it was running
with a mission that students who get education from here could
become responsible and useful citizens.
He advised the students to seek help from Allah Almighty
and try to get “Dua” of their elders especially of mothers.
He also distributed medals and certificates among the
students.
