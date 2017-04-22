Optimistic approach must for progress: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning

Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that

optimistic approach must to turn the dreams of progress

into reality.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony

here at Aapa Nisar Fatima Girls High School, he said the

present era was of education and the success was dependent

on ability.

The minister said that continuously new advancements

were taking place in education, adding that in present age,

research and vision were of high importance.

Education was growing rapidly and the concept of

traditional education had changed, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Muslims were lagging behind

in education, due to which they were facing problems.

The minister said: “The Holy Quran gives detailed

guidance regarding all spheres of life”.

He said that teachers should produce brains which

in future could emerge as scientists, adding that

students must be taught concepts.

Parents should also understand that young generation

could be handled with politely instead of forcing them,

he remarked.

Ahsan speaking about the school said that it was running

with a mission that students who get education from here could

become responsible and useful citizens.

He advised the students to seek help from Allah Almighty

and try to get “Dua” of their elders especially of mothers.

He also distributed medals and certificates among the

students.