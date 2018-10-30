Opposition’s interest only to protect their corruptions: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the Opposition’s interest is only to protect its corruptions.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said that millions of tax money being spent on the Parliament Sessions, but unfortunately the Opposition parties were interested in personal matters instead of discussing national issues. He said that the Opposition parties are responsible for all the economic crisis in the country. He said that they looted billions of money and today their owners of properties with in the country and abroad. He said that the government will continue accountability process against corruption.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that a disqualified person chaired his party meeting today inside Parliament premises. He said that Parliament should be used for positive purpose and this is not a place to discuss conspiracies.

Talking about the Opposition’s All Parties Conference, Farrukh Habib said that it is one of the meetings of corrupt. He said that the government is working with aim to provide all possible facilities to the poor segments of the society. He said that after Saudi package to the government of Pakistan, the stock exchange improved. He said that PTI government is making efforts to bring economic stability in the country.