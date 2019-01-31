Opposition yelling in NA just to escape from NAB cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the Opposition was yelling in the national assembly just to escape from inquiries or cases being conduced by national accountability bureau (NAB).

Asif Ali Zardari the leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, were facing their cases, and both the leaders had a common wish to get rid of these cases or inquiries, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on Public Account Committee (PAC) chairmanship, he said awarding slot of chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif was not the desire of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government.

Expressing dismay over the attitude of the PPP and PML-N, he said the Opposition never raised the issues of the common man while attending the assembly session. However, he said they [Opposition] least bother or having no concern with the problems of the people, he added.

To a question the information minister said that PTI was working on local government system which will be introduced for making progress in the province.

About democracy, he said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan, was doing the best efforts for smooth flow of system in the country. He said that we are bringing agri insurance besides focusing on medium size cities for better governance.

He said new LG system would help resolve the matters of the common man besides speed up the development works.

In reply to a question he said that Opposition was demanding opening of constituencies. He said in the past PML-N government took action for opening of the four constituencies, right after four years.

The federal minister stated, in the PTI government, all the ministers were approachable while in the past, no body could even think over it.

To another question he said the prime minister and MPAs had full confidence in the working of Usman Buzdar who was discharging his duties as chief minister of Punjab with diligency.