Opposition voicing against corruption just for point scoring: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz Wednesday said opposition was raising its voice against corruption just for point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was an irony that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had closed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accountability commission and Pakistan Peoples Party was in a bid to reduce National Accountability Bureau’s powers in Sindh but still voicing against corruption.

The minister said Imran Khan was known as ‘U-Turn Khan’ and he was habitual of speaking lies before the public.

He predicted that the PTI chief was going to disqualify because his lawyer had given confessional statement regarding money trail of Niazi services before the court.

Replying to a question, he said the interior ministry was trying its best to maintain law and order in the country.

Daniyal Aziz said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on Iqama but not on corruption charges in the Panama Papers case.

He said opponents were creating hurdles in the way of government and trying to defame the PML-N leadership from the day one but they would not succeed for the purpose.