ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that it was strange that the opposition has been terming the budget anti-people without reading it or listening to the budget speech.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that the opposition parties during their rule ruined national economy and now they were trying to add to people’s miseries by creating hurdles in passage of the budget.

She said that toddler politicians lack political maturity and they do not know the federal budget also guaranteed the rights of all provinces including Sindh.

In enmity with Imran Khan, they should not damaged the interests of the people of Sindh.

The SAPM said that PTI government has allocated Rs 200 billion for Sindh in the budget of next fiscal year. Elaborating she said that last year Rs 616 billion were given to Sindh under NFC Award which have now been increased to Rs 815 billion proving how much importance the Centre attached to federating units.

Dr Firdous said that special funds have been allocated for Balochistan and tribal areas being merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhaw. Those making statements to block passage of the budget were not serious about development of the Centre and provinces.

She remarked that political parties which were hiring services of a defeated Maulana know of the fact that the people have rejected them.