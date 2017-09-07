Opposition presenting wrong figure about economy: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Thursday said the Opposition had presented wrong
figure about economy of the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan
Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) was misguiding the masses.
Commenting on NA-120, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
had made development works in this constituency.
He, however, said there were some problems in the old city areas which
would be addressed soon.
To a question about Sharif family cases, he said the review
petition had been filed in the court.
