Opposition presenting wrong figure about economy: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry on Thursday said the Opposition had presented wrong

figure about economy of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan

Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) was misguiding the masses.

Commenting on NA-120, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

had made development works in this constituency.

He, however, said there were some problems in the old city areas which

would be addressed soon.

To a question about Sharif family cases, he said the review

petition had been filed in the court.