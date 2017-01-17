Opposition parties using tactics to stop mega projects: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Jan 17 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary

for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said

on Tuesday that opposition parties were using tactics to stop

the ongoing mega development projects in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rs 18 million gas

supply scheme at village Choukera Tehsil Kotmomin (NA-65),

he said the PML-N government was resolving basic issues of

people living in far-flung areas on priority basis, whereas

the opposition was trying to create hurdles in the way of

progress and prosperity.

He said that it was permanent habit of the PTI leadership

to create storm in the tea cup by telling lies about Panama

documents, adding that companions of Imran Khan were also

king of corruption.

He said that opposition had been exposed before the nation

whereas the government would be vindicated from the Supreme

Court of Pakistan very soon.

He further said that despite creating hindrances on the

way of country’s progress and prosperity, the opposition should

lend a hand with the government in people’s friend polices.

On this occasion, Chairmen Mian Muhammad Khan, Omer Khalid

Kalyar, Mansabdar Kalyar, Raja Mujahid, Mian Mohsin also addressed

the ceremony.