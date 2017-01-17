Opposition parties using tactics to stop mega projects: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Jan 17 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary
for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said
on Tuesday that opposition parties were using tactics to stop
the ongoing mega development projects in the country.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rs 18 million gas
supply scheme at village Choukera Tehsil Kotmomin (NA-65),
he said the PML-N government was resolving basic issues of
people living in far-flung areas on priority basis, whereas
the opposition was trying to create hurdles in the way of
progress and prosperity.
He said that it was permanent habit of the PTI leadership
to create storm in the tea cup by telling lies about Panama
documents, adding that companions of Imran Khan were also
king of corruption.
He said that opposition had been exposed before the nation
whereas the government would be vindicated from the Supreme
Court of Pakistan very soon.
He further said that despite creating hindrances on the
way of country’s progress and prosperity, the opposition should
lend a hand with the government in people’s friend polices.
On this occasion, Chairmen Mian Muhammad Khan, Omer Khalid
Kalyar, Mansabdar Kalyar, Raja Mujahid, Mian Mohsin also addressed
the ceremony.
