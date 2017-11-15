Opposition parties’ reservations on delimitation issue removed: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said reservations of opposition parties with regard to delimitation had been removed.

“The issue of delimitation had been solved after evolving consensus among the opposition parties,” he said while talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of parliamentary leaders on the delimitation issue in the wake of fresh national census.

He said on the demand of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), the issue of delimitations had been discussed in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

He said representatives of the PPPP could not attend today’s meeting due to certain reasons, however, it was decided to meet again on Thursday to take PPPP’s input. “We want to pass the amendments after taking PPPP into confidence, following which the bill will be tabled in the National Assembly.”

The speaker said it was decided in the meeting that the number of provincial assemblies’ seat would not be increased like the National Assembly.

As per initial report, the new delimitations will decrease nine National Assembly seats of the most populous Punjab province and increase four seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three seats of the largest province of Balochistan.

The meeting was also attend by the official of Election of Pakistan and Statistics Department and other concerned departments.