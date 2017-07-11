Opposition parties halting PM to work for strengthening economy, democracy: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, MNA Rana

Muhammad Afzal Tuesday said opposition parties were halting the prime minister to work for strengthening economy and democratic system.

Opposition parties had no interest with Pakistan, he said

while talking to PTV.

The opposition parties wanted to derail economic progress

and democratic system in the country.

The opposition parties are responsible for downfall in stock

exchange, he said.

To a question about Joint Investigation Team (JIT), he said Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), leadership and its members had expressed reservation over JIT.

To another question he said, the JIT had been formed against

Imran Khan to probe foreign funding and other cases.

Rana M Afzal said Chief of Tehreek-e-Insaf and its party would

disqualify after the decision of the JIT.

He said Imran Khan was escaping and playing tactics to avoid the cases.