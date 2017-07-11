Opposition parties halting PM to work for strengthening economy, democracy: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, MNA Rana
Muhammad Afzal Tuesday said opposition parties were halting the prime minister to work for strengthening economy and democratic system.
Opposition parties had no interest with Pakistan, he said
while talking to PTV.
The opposition parties wanted to derail economic progress
and democratic system in the country.
The opposition parties are responsible for downfall in stock
exchange, he said.
To a question about Joint Investigation Team (JIT), he said Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), leadership and its members had expressed reservation over JIT.
To another question he said, the JIT had been formed against
Imran Khan to probe foreign funding and other cases.
Rana M Afzal said Chief of Tehreek-e-Insaf and its party would
disqualify after the decision of the JIT.
He said Imran Khan was escaping and playing tactics to avoid the cases.
