Opposition parties afraid of defeat in general elections: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA

Talal Chaudhry Thursday said the opposition parties were afraid of their defeat in upcoming general elections 2018 as Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had put the country on track of progress and development.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), development projects,

reduction in terrorism incidents were achievements of the PML-N government, he said talking to a private news channel.

Talal Chaudhry said, after getting defeated in the court of masses,

the opposition was using the shoulder of judiciary to get some political mileage.

He said the opponents of PML-N were using slogan of accountability to

send the elected government home and come into the power.

He said Panama Papers was a political case and it would be fought

politically and legally.

The MNA said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had submitted its

report while decision on Panama Papers case had yet to come from the Supreme Court.

Talal said, biased and partial report of JIT had proved PML-N’s

reservation on members of the team. Our legal team would challenge it in the SC and prove its partiality there, he added.

He said other than declared assets, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif owned no asset or company.

To a question, he said PML-N had simple majority in the

Parliament and the prime minister would not resign on the demand of the opposition.