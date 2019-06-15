ISLAMABAD, Jun 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the leadership of some opposition parties was behind the bars because of their own wrongdoings.

She was responding to the criticism of Member National Assembly Rana Sanaullah.

She said the cronies of Sharif family were certified liars, as leveling baseless allegations and mudslinging was their old technique to amuse their political fathers.